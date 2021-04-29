Left Menu

Chinese national pleads guilty in US court for illegal exports of marine tech

A Chinese national has pleaded guilty in a US federal court in Boston in connection with illegally procuring and causing the illegal export of US-origin goods to a Chinese military university.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:19 IST
Chinese national pleads guilty in US court for illegal exports of marine tech
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese national has pleaded guilty in a US federal court in Boston in connection with illegally procuring and causing the illegal export of US-origin goods to a Chinese military university. A US Justice Department release said that 44-year-old Shuren Qin used to smuggle marine technology to China's Northwestern Polytechnical University (NWPU), which works closely with the People's Liberation Army on the advancement of its military capabilities.

Qin had established LinkOcean Technologies in 2014 which he used to import goods and technology with underwater and marine applications into China from the United States, Canada, and Europe. "Today, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully export items from the United States to NWPU without first obtaining the required export licenses; one count of visa fraud; two counts of making false statements to law enforcement agents regarding his customers and the types of parts he caused to be exported from the United States to the People's Republic of China (PRC); four counts of money laundering; and two counts of smuggling hydrophones from the US to the PRC," Justice Department release read.

"Qin took advantage of the open marketplace in the United States to purchase sensitive technologies for a Chinese military university," said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the Justice Department's National Security Division. "In addition, he lied on his visa application and to US customs officers. When individuals illegally pursue personal profit at the expense of US national security, DOJ will disrupt such conduct and punish those involved."

The Chinese university has been involved in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles and missile proliferation projects, the release said. Since 2001, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has designated NWPU on its Entity List for national security reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB, IFAD and partners to work closely with African leaders to address rising hunger

The African Development Bank AfDB.org and the International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD, in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa FARA and the CGIAR System Organization, today pledged to work closely with...

8 indicted in alcohol-related death after fraternity party

Eight people have been indicted in the alcohol-related death of an Ohio college student who was found unconscious after a fraternity party, prosecutors said Thursday.A grand jury indicted the eight on charges ranging from involuntary mansla...

Current COVID wave is like a 'tsunami,' says TN official

The initial coronavirus wave wintessed last year was small, but the current one was like a tsunami and a pandemic of such huge proportions can be tackled only with full public cooperation, a top government official said here on Thursday.The...

Highest single-day spike of 3,040 COVID-19 cases in HP; educational institutes closed till May 10

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths as the state government extended the closure of all educational institutions till May 10 to prevent the spread of the infection. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021