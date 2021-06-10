Left Menu

Shibuya scramble crossing - a popular attraction among tourists in Japan

Shibuya town in Tokyo is the young fashion centre in the capital. It has the latest trends in Tokyo and it is visited by many young people. Many places in this town are famous among foreigners.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:15 IST
Shibuya Town. Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Shibuya town in Tokyo is the young fashion centre in the capital. It has the latest trends in Tokyo and it is visited by many young people. Many places in this town are famous among foreigners. But maybe the most famous attraction is the traffic intersection called Shibuya Crossing. It is just outside the main exit of Shibuya Station.

There are three pedestrian crossing signposts on the scramble walkway. At one scramble intersection, many people randomly walk across in all directions, but they don't get in the way of each other. Today, it is known all over the world as a cityscape that symbolizes the Japanese people. It was first built in 1973.

"After changing to a scramble intersection, all cars stop and only people can cross in all directions. During that time almost 1,000 people walked without hitting each other. This became a hot topic and attracted many people. Today, it is known to people around the world as a mysterious crossing where 3,000 people do not hit each other while crossing at the same time," said Tsuyoshi Yamada, Shibuya Town. There is a bronze statue of a dog that attracts foreign tourists. The dog's name is "Hachiko".

It kept waiting for its dead owner for years in front of Shibuya Station. The bronze statue, created to honor Hachiko, became a famous meeting spot for visitors in Shibuya. "Many Japanese people know the sad story about Hachiko's. Then Hollywood made a movie about Hachiko, and people all over the world got to know Hachiko so it became famous," said Tsuyoshi Yamada, Shibuya Town.

Currently, the area around Shibuya Station is under redevelopment, a high-rise complex has been opened and stations on multiple lines are being built. Shibuya now represents one of the modern urban areas in Japan, and with renewal, it will attract foreigners from many countries around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

