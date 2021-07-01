Left Menu

Philippines logs 5,795 new COVID-19 cases, daily infections in decline

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,795 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,418,337.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:23 IST
Philippines logs 5,795 new COVID-19 cases, daily infections in decline
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,795 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,418,337. The death toll climbed to 24,797 after 135 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. "The risk classification nationally is already at low risk," Alethea De Guzman of the DOH's Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing, adding that the national case growth rate and average daily infection rate for the past two weeks have slowed.

The number of cases in Metro Manila continued to decline, while infections in the Visayas region in the central Philippines and Mindanao in the south "peaked" in June and showed "signs of decline over the past week," De Guzman said. The World Health Organization (WHO) called on the Philippine government on Thursday to speed up the vaccination of priority groups, especially the elderly. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021