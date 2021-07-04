Left Menu

Bangladesh's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record 153

Bangladesh recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 153 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 153 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services. White 153 more deaths recorded on Sunday, the overall toll has reached 15,065, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The health directorate's data showed 8,661 more confirmed cases were recorded in the South Asian country, raising the tally to coronavirus cases to 9,44,917. This development comes as the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh is showing no signs of improvement after four days of nationwide lockdown.

The new spike in deaths crossed Thursday's high of 143. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

