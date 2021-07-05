Left Menu

Japan: 80 people still unaccounted in Atami mudslides

Japan is facing one of the deadliest mudslides in a resort city of central Japan and there are still 80 persons who are missing.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:06 IST
Rescue operations carried out in the Japanese city of Atami. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan is facing one of the deadliest mudslides in a resort city of central Japan and there are still 80 persons who are missing. As per the Mayor of the city of Atami, 80 people remain unaccounted for this weekend's mudslides, and rescue crews are expanding the search for survivors, reported NHK World.

Officials in Shizuoka Prefecture said that the torrent of mud washed away at least 130 homes and buildings in the city of Atami on Saturday. Twenty-two people trapped by the deluge were rescued over the weekend. Three have been confirmed dead, reported NHK World.

Officials informed that 215 people are registered as living in the devastated area. So far they have confirmed the whereabouts of 135 of them. Residents are recounting the anguish of the past few days. A man said, "I heard screaming from far away. When I opened the door, I could only see a splash. It looked like hell."

Another man said that his mother is missing and he is going to look for her near the house. Earlier, rescuers carefully passed a baby wrapped in a blanket to a waiting emergency worker.

The infant and her mother were rescued from a building that had its first floor buried in mud. Neither suffered any major injuries, reported NHK World. The debris flow has cut off the city's water supply and roads. Many people have been forced out of their homes.

A government spokesperson said that more than 1,500 rescuers are still trying to confirm everyone's safety, reported NHK World. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

