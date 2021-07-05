1 killed, 29 injured in Thailand factory blast

One person was killed and 29 people injured in an explosion and a fire at a factory on the outskirts of the Thai capital on Monday. The blast occurred at about 3 am on Monday (20:00 GMT Sunday) at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory just outside Bangkok near the city's main Suvarnabhumi international airport, Al Jazeera reported.

Al Jazeera's Tony Cheng, reporting from Hong Kong, said that firefighters are concerned about potential new explosions due to the presence of 20,000 litres of highly flammable chemicals and are struggling to bring the blaze under control. "In areas they thought they had the fire under control, the flames returned again really high," said Cheng. "It's clear that is a serious challenge they haven't defeated yet."

Local disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged. The cause of the blast was yet to be determined. (ANI)

