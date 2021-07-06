Russian aircraft with 29 people onboard goes missing

An Russian aircraft with 29 people onboard has gone missing in Russia's Far East, local media reported on Tuesday. Twenty-nine people were onboard the aircraft including 6 crew members, Sputnik reported.

"In the afternoon of July 6, the duty shift of the crisis management centre of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Main Directorate in the Kamchatka Territory received information that the An-26 aircraft, on a passenger flight from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, did not get in touch at the specified time," the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry Further details are awaited. (ANI)

