Left Menu

Three female workers killed, dozens injured in Bangladesh's juice factory fire

At least three female workers died and dozens were injured as a juice factory in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district, about 20 km from capital Dhaka, caught fire on Thursday, a senior police official said Friday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:36 IST
Three female workers killed, dozens injured in Bangladesh's juice factory fire
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangldesh

Dhaka [Bangldesh], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three female workers died and dozens were injured as a juice factory in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district, about 20 km from capital Dhaka, caught fire on Thursday, a senior police official said Friday. A total of 18 firefighting units managed to bring the fire at the six-storey building under control, after hours of fighting, the district's police chief Md Zayedul Alam told Xinhua.

He said "Charred bodies of three female workers were recovered shortly after the fire."Apart from the victims, he said 30 people were injured in the fire and they were rushed to different hospitals. But local media reports put the number of injured people at 50.

Local media reports also said the fire in the factory has not yet been completely doused though it was almost under control since last night. TV reports showed fires were still raging in some parts of the factory. A spokesman of the factory was not immediately available for comments. The exact cause of the fire remained unclear. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021