India, Italy reaffirms commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties

India and Italy on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties and enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:59 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Piyush Goyal). Image Credit: ANI
India and Italy on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties and enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries. It was discussed during the 21st session of India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) meeting, held virtually. The meeting was co-chaired by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio.

"Co-chaired the 21st Session of India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic cooperation with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening our bilateral economic ties and enhancing mutual cooperation," Piyush Goyal said in a tweet. Earlier, in February 2019, the 20th India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) was held in New Delhi, during which India and Italy discussed ways to increase cooperation in engineering, infrastructure and agriculture in a bid to promote trade and investments between the countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

