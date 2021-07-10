Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Indian community members in Georgia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Georgia on Saturday met representatives of the Indian community from the country's Tsnori, Khaketi.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:04 IST
Jaishankar meets Indian community members in Georgia
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday landed in Tbilisi, Georgia.. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Georgia on Saturday met representatives of the Indian community from the country's Tsnori, Khaketi. "As I begin the day, nice to meet Indian Community representatives from Tsnori, Khaketi. Their hard work in the agriculture sector has earned a good name, enterprising Indians is our global bridge," Jaishankar tweeted.

The foreign affairs minister had arrived in the country on Friday on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani. On Friday, the EAM handed over to his Georgian counterpart, a holy relic of Ketevan the Martyr, a 17th-century queen of Kakheti region revered as a saint by the Georgian orthodox church, that was found in India.

After the handing over of the relic placed inside an ornate wooden box a religious ceremony was held attended by Patriarch Ilia II, the spiritual leader of the Georgian orthodox church, and Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. "Warmly welcomed in Tbilisi by FM David Zalkaliani. blessed to hand over the holy relics of St. Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia. An emotional moment" Jaishankar said in an earlier tweet.

Zalkaliani said that Jaishankar's visit will play a huge role in strengthening ties and taking relations of both countries to a completely new level. Considering the persistent request from the Georgian side for the permanent transfer of the Holy Relics and also taking into account the historical, religious and spiritual sentiments that are attached to the St. Queen Ketevan by the Georgian people, the Government of India decided to gift one part of the Holy Relics to the Government and people of Georgia.

Officials said this will strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding between India and Georgia. (ANI)

