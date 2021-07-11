Shehbaz Sharif accuses Pakistan's FIA of harassing him during investigation in money laundering case

Pakistan opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has accused the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of harassment during interrogation in money laundering and assets beyond means cases. The News International reported that the allegations from the opposition leader against the investigating agency came during a hearing at a Lahore court where he appeared in relation to his bail application.

"The FIA team treated me inappropriately and the officers used to engage in pointless conversations. When I asked why they were doing this, the officers kept laughing and making fun of me," he said. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader further told the court that he and his family suffered a loss of billions of rupees when it came to operating the Ramzan sugar mills. "I opposed the members of my family and provided the commodity to the masses cheaply."

Sharif also said that he had already responded to the allegations of taking commissions in projects. In its response, the FIA rejected the allegations levelled by the leader.

The News International reported quoting spokesperson said that there was no question of harassment or misbehaviour with Shehbaz. He was brought with great respect and added that he did not give serious answers to the questions. "If Shehbaz Sharif was asked about billions of rupees deposited in his accounts, he would reply that he had launched Metro Bus and Orange Line trains in Lahore. When he was asked why his employees deposited billions of rupees in his and his family's accounts, he would respond to this saying that he served Punjab a lot," the officials said.

Meanwhile, a banking crimes court extended the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till August 2 in a Rs 25 billion alleged money laundering investigation against the father-son duo. Both appeared before the court of duty judge Syed Ali Abbas.

The investigation officer informed the court that the agency had been collecting the record and the process would complete soon. Counsel for Shehbaz family Amjad Parvez argued before the court that his clients had submitted their answers to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).(ANI)

