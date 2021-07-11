Left Menu

Bangladesh posts record daily COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began

Bangladesh coronavirus situation continues to worsen as the daily caseload hit a new high again on Sunday as the country registered 11,874 infections and 230 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:13 IST
Bangladesh posts record daily COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh coronavirus situation continues to worsen as the daily caseload hit a new high again on Sunday as the country registered 11,874 infections and 230 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a single day in the country since the pandemic began last year.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country has reached 16,419 and the death rate stands at 1.61 percent, The Daily Star reported, citing the latest data by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). With new cases, the cumulative COVID-19 tally of the country has reached 10,21,189.

The current positivity rate is 29.67 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 14.65 percent. However, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8,74,501 with a recovery rate at 85.64 percent, The Daily Star reported. Earlier, Bangladesh extended the ongoing strict nationwide lockdown until July 14 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that the ongoing restrictions will remain effective until July 14 midnight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021