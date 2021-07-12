Left Menu

Around 40 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghan Air Force strikes

At least 40 Taliban terrorists were killed in multiple airstrikes launched by the Afghan Air Force on Sunday, the country's Ministry of Defense confirmed on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 40 Taliban terrorists were killed in multiple airstrikes launched by the Afghan Air Force on Sunday, the country's Ministry of Defense confirmed on Monday. In southern Helmand province, 14 terrorists were killed and two others wounded after warplanes targeted militants in Garmser district, the ministry said in a statement.

Those among the killed was Mawlawi Hijrat, a deputy commander of the Taliban so-called Sara Keta or Red Unit for Garmser. Twenty terrorists died and 35 others were injured when the air force targeted Taliban's aggregations in Dilaram district in western Nimroz province, according to the ministry.

Besides, six terrorists were killed and five others wounded after the air force hit a Taliban position in Tagab district of eastern Kapisa province. A huge amount of terrorists' weapons and ammunition were also destroyed by the raids, the statement said.

While the U.S. and NATO troops are leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise. To check the situation, the Afghan government security forces also continued to press the terrorists. The terrorist group has not made comments on the reports so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

