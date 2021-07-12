Left Menu

Power outages in parts of Pakistan's Karachi as first monsoon rain hits city

As the first monsoon showers hit Karachi on Monday several parts of the city witnessed power outages as power transmission systems got disrupted.

12-07-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Islamabad

As the first monsoon showers hit Karachi on Monday several parts of the city witnessed power outages as power transmission systems got disrupted. Meanwhile, Karachi's South District Municipal Corporation has declared an emergency in its jurisdiction.

According to the MeT department, spells of heavy rain are likely to lash port city from Tuesday evening. Light to moderate, inconsistent rain may continue in Karachi while heavy showers are expected at night, The News reported citing Karachi Met Director, Sardar Sarfaraz.

In the past few weeks, frequent power cuts in other parts of Pakistan have led locals to file police complaints. People were unable to switch on their water pumping motors due to these electricity cuts and due to that also faced a water shortage. Last month, traders had also complained that their businesses have collapsed due to frequent power breakdowns, while teachers and students said intermittent and prolonged power cuts have affected their online classes.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan had shared with The News International how working hours had been reduced to only two due to the lockdown orders and power breakdowns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

