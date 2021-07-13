Left Menu

Korea: Genexine, PHI Biomed, and POSTECH to develop COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Genexine announced on the 12th that it has signed a joint research agreement with PHI Biomed and POSTECH (Pohang University of Science and Technology) to develop a next-generation COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:04 IST
Genexine, PHI Biomed, and POSTECH to develop COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (Photo Credits: Genexine). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea] July 13 (ANI/Global Economic): Genexine announced on the 12th that it has signed a joint research agreement with PHI Biomed and POSTECH (Pohang University of Science and Technology) to develop a next-generation COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. According to Genexine, this agreement aims to develop a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine which is safe for the body and has a next-generation delivery system to solve safety issues. The results of the joint research, including technology and intellectual property rights, will be jointly owned by three organizations.

The research team led by Professor Seung Soo Oh of Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) will conduct research to maximize the preventive effectiveness of vaccines through the design and detailed engineering of mRNAs which is used for COVID-19 vaccines. PHI Biomed will develop LNP platform technology for delivering new mRNA vaccine. Genexine will lead the cooperation between two organizations based on its experience in developing the COVID-19 DNA vaccine.

The company is expecting that the next-generation mRNA vaccine to be developed will be delivered effectively to the body using hyaluronic acid lipid messengers.(ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

