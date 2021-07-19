Left Menu

Khalilzad calls on Pak PM, says war in Afghanistan poses risk to entire region

US Special envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:36 IST
US Special envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

US Special envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region. US Embassy in Pakistan, in a statement, mentioned that Khalilzad had met PM Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa today, reported Geo News.

Khalilzad, during the meetings, had said: "Continued war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region and holds back its development." Peace, by contrast, will enable regional connectivity and increased trade and development, the special representative said.

"Tangible and material support for the Afghanistan peace process is vital for its ultimate success, as are positive long-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan," he added. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is on a one-day visit to Islamabad as part of a visit to the region, reported Geo News.

The tensions have grown in recent weeks as the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan forces and civilians to take control over more areas in Afghanistan amid foreign forces withdrawal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

