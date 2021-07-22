Left Menu

India in touch with various countries for COVID-19 vaccine import: MEA

India has been in touch with the various countries regarding the possibility of import of vaccines to supplement domestic production, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:53 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
India has been in touch with the various countries regarding the possibility of import of vaccines to supplement domestic production, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Speaking at a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi has been taking up with foreign countries the need to ease travel restrictions of Indians.

"Our vaccination programme has been continuing at a rapid pace. To supplement production, we have been in touch with the various partners regarding the possibility of import of vaccines We believe this easing will be an important step towards economic recovery post-COVID," Bagchi said. "We have been taking up with foreign countries the need to ease travel restrictions of Indians," he added.

On Covishield recognition in European Union, Bagchi noted that "most of the half of EU states have already recognised Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

