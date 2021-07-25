Left Menu

6 detained over fatal tunnel flooding in south China

A total of six people have been detained by local police in connection with a tunnel flooding accident that killed 14 in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, the municipal government said on Saturday.

ANI | Guangzhou | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:58 IST
6 detained over fatal tunnel flooding in south China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Guangzhou [China], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of six people have been detained by local police in connection with a tunnel flooding accident that killed 14 in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, the municipal government said on Saturday. The construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of Zhuhai's Xingye expressway, flooded on July 15, trapping 14 workers.

More than 2,400 rescue workers and over 200 rescue vehicles were dispatched to the scene. The narrowness of the tunnel and complicated hydrological, geological and meteorological conditions complicated rescue work, according to sources from the on-site rescue headquarters. All those trapped were confirmed dead after a week of rescue efforts. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021