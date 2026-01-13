Gujarat Leads India with State's First BSL-4 Biocontainment Facility

Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally commenced the development of Gujarat's pioneering BSL-4 Biocontainment Facility in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. This facility is expected to enhance India's capability to study and test dangerous viruses without relying on foreign resources.

Shah emphasized the importance of this facility, which will bring India at par with global standards in handling highly contagious viruses. Designed after comprehensive studies of similar labs worldwide, the BSL-4 lab is set to provide a safe environment for groundbreaking research.

The establishment of this lab underscores India's decade of growth in the bio-economy, signifying an increase from USD 10 billion in 2014 to USD 166 billion by 2024. Shah praised the surge of biotechnology startups and patented innovations, attributing success to supportive governmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)