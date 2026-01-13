Teen in Terror Trial: Inside a Dark Path to Extremism

A 16-year-old British teenager is facing trial under accusations of belonging to a prohibited white supremacist group and planning terrorist activities. Prosecutor Michelle Heeley revealed that the boy had researched synagogues, collected weapons, and praised figures like Adolf Hitler.

The police discovered a cache of weapons including knives and crossbows during a raid on his home in a northern England village. Heeley stated that the boy aspired to terrorism aligned with white supremacy and believed in inciting a race war.

The prosecution showcased the teenager's notebooks glorifying white supremacist killers and messages of support for the banned group, The Base. Despite the evidence, the boy has denied preparing acts of terrorism or being linked to a proscribed group.

(With inputs from agencies.)