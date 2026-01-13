Left Menu

Shadow of Gang Violence Looms Over Delhi

Delhi witnessed three interconnected shooting incidents involving alleged gangsters, targeting locations in Paschim Vihar, Vinod Nagar, and Green Park Extension. Police suspect a connection between the events, marked by social media threats and extortion claims. Armed sentries guard targeted properties, as investigations unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the dead of night, Delhi became the stage for three unnerving shooting incidents linked to gang activities. The targeted locations included a gym in Paschim Vihar, a residence in Vinod Nagar, and a house in Green Park Extension.

Delhi Police are actively investigating the possibility of a coordinated effort behind these attacks, believed to involve the same group of assailants. Responsibility claims surfaced on social media, with alleged ties to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Authorities have heightened security measures, deploying armed sentries to protect the identified targets as they delve into the motives and connections behind these audacious acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

