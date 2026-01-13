Shadow of Gang Violence Looms Over Delhi

In the dead of night, Delhi became the stage for three unnerving shooting incidents linked to gang activities. The targeted locations included a gym in Paschim Vihar, a residence in Vinod Nagar, and a house in Green Park Extension.

Delhi Police are actively investigating the possibility of a coordinated effort behind these attacks, believed to involve the same group of assailants. Responsibility claims surfaced on social media, with alleged ties to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Authorities have heightened security measures, deploying armed sentries to protect the identified targets as they delve into the motives and connections behind these audacious acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)