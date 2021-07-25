Russia, Tajikistan discuss measures to counter Taliban threats amid escalating situation in Afghanistan

To counter threats from the Taliban in the Tajikistan and Afghanistan border area, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo on Saturday discussed joint measures to be taken to neutralise the threats. Earlier on Friday, Russia pledged to help its ally Tajikistan to build a new outpost on the border. The two countries will also hold major drills next month, Tolo News reported.

"The parties discussed the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border area and joint measures to neutralise threats related to the escalating situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying. Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, whose government has expressed concern about the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Russia has sent military equipment to border areas between Tajikistan and Afghanistan to prevent possible threats originating from the country, Tolo News reported. While addressing the Tajik army during a military exercise last week, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon said that the situation in Afghanistan remains fragile, adding that his country is fully prepared to face the possible threats from Afghanistan.

The Tajik president called on the Afghan government, political parties and political leaders to unite and prefer their national interests to their personal interests. "In the view of current sensitive situation that dominate the region and the world, the security of our people and the Tajik government, peaceful political environment for our people and the government, is among our topmost priority," Tolo News quoted Rahmon as saying.

Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

