Pakistan: Chinese national shot in gun attack in Karachi

A Chinese national was wounded in a gun attack in Pakistan's largest city Karachi on Wednesday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:38 IST
Police investigating gun attack on Chinese national in Karachi (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A Chinese national was wounded in a gun attack in Pakistan's largest city Karachi on Wednesday. As per police investigation, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle belonging to a Chinese national, along a road in Karachi, reported a UK-based news agency.

This is the second incident in two weeks when a Chinese national was targeted. Earlier, a passenger bus had exploded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan district killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers. The explosion took place when the bus was on its way to Dasu. China asked Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the "terrorist attack" in the neighbouring country. The 'all-weather' ally of Pakistan was disappointed over the security of its citizens in Pakistan.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang raised the issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a phone call, where he stressed the need to "use all necessary measures" to probe the incident and hold the culprits accountable. The Chinese company, which is constructing the Dasu dam, later decided to suspend the work after a blast in the Northern Province that killed several engineers.

Considering the importance of bilateral relations with China, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for China to discuss the Dasu bus blast incident. Not only Qureshi but Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also went to Beijing to discuss the security situation of the Chinese in Pakistan. (ANI)

