Taliban's Afghanistan offensive has spillover effect in Central Asia

The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan with an increase in offensives by the Taliban is now spilling over to Central Asia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan with an increase in offensives by the Taliban is now spilling over to Central Asia. During the Taliban's recent offensive in early July in Northern Afghanistan, Tajikistan nationals affiliated with the terrorist outfit Jamaal Ansaruflah Tajikistan (JAT) fought alongside the Taliban.

Referred to as 'Tajik Taliban', these militants are led by Mahdi Arsalon, and have been put in charge of five Districts in Badakhshan Province, namely Kuf Ab, Maimay, Nusay, Khwahan and Shiki. Separately, Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) continues to orchestrate Taliban infiltration into Eastern Afghanistan and had also activated recruitment networks of allied outfits, including Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ulMujahideen (HuM) in Pakistan.

About 500 new cadres have entered Afghanistan from Quetta while 50 terrorists linked with Pak-ISI entered Kunar from Bajaur. The Taliban continues to transfer weapons, equipment and vehicles, including armoured vehicles and communication sets, captured from the Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) into Pakistan.

Separately, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was on a visit to Tajikistan on July 28, highlighted a rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and increasing Islamic State militants movement to Afghanistan, said that Moscow would strengthen the combat capabilities of its military base in Tajikistan, and also train Tajik soldiers. (ANI)

