Pak policeman killed, another injured in Peshawar blast

One Pakistani security official was killed and another wounded in a blast near a police mobile van in Peshawar's Karkhano Market on Friday, local media reported.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

One Pakistani security official was killed and another wounded in a blast near a police mobile van in Peshawar's Karkhano Market on Friday, local media reported. As per initial information, the security officers have arrived at the spot and cordoned off the entire area, Dunya News reported.

The explosion reportedly damaged nearby houses and buildings. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

