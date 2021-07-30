Left Menu

Canada opens dedicated biometric appointment system to clear student visa backlog in India

In order to clear the backlog of student visas, the Canadian high commission has opened dedicated biometrics appointment queues at visa centres across India for student applicants from Friday, July 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:39 IST
Canada opens dedicated biometric appointment system to clear student visa backlog in India
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to clear the backlog of student visas, the Canadian high commission has opened dedicated biometrics appointment queues at visa centres across India for student applicants from Friday, July 30. "Students who have already booked their biometrics appointment need to cancel their existing appointment in order to book an earlier date using this dedicated queue on the Appointment Management System (AMS)," the Canadian high commission tweeted.

The high commission further said that the priority service is available only for study permits, short-term study and returning students. "VFS will cancel appointments from all other applicants booked under the student-dedicated queue on the AMS," it said. "Taking into consideration the increased demand for Canadian student visa customers in India, VFS Global and the High Commission of Canada now provide a dedicated queue for the biometric appointment system with an increased capacity," Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global said in a statement.

An applicant can now undertake biometric enrolment at VFS Global Visa Application Centres, these centres are open for all visa categories with prior appointments. The centres are situated in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

As lockdowns and restrictions across India slowly lift and international borders start to reopen, VFS Global is resuming services in a phased manner for its client governments. These Visa Application Centres are operating in keeping with health and safety guidelines, local government directives and mission requirements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021