Malaysia reports 19,257 new COVID-19 cases, 210 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 19,257 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 1,243,852. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 16 of the new cases are imported and 19,241 are local transmissions.

Another 210 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 10,389.Some 16,323 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,009,343 or 81.2 per cent of all cases. Of the remaining 224,120 active cases, 1,097 are being held in intensive care and 575 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

