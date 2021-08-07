Left Menu

Malaysia reports 19,257 new COVID-19 cases, 210 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 19,257 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 1,243,852.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:45 IST
Malaysia reports 19,257 new COVID-19 cases, 210 new deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 19,257 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 1,243,852. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 16 of the new cases are imported and 19,241 are local transmissions.

Another 210 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 10,389.Some 16,323 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,009,343 or 81.2 per cent of all cases. Of the remaining 224,120 active cases, 1,097 are being held in intensive care and 575 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021