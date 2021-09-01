Left Menu

Taliban discuss Afghanistan situation with Dutch delegates in Doha

Head of Taliban's political office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Wednesday met with the Foreign Ministry delegation from the Netherlands in Qatar to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Head of Taliban's political office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Wednesday met with the Foreign Ministry delegation from the Netherlands in Qatar to discuss the Afghanistan situation. The duo also discussed matters related to the operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport with emphasis on the travel of Afghans and foreign nationals, Tolo News reported citing Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal also met Abbas Stanekzai in Doha. India and the Taliban held discussions on the safety of Indians in Afghanistan, especially minorities. Indian envoy Mittal also urged the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used for terror acts against India.

However, informed sources told ANI that establishing contact with the Taliban does not amount to recognising the outfit. Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan.

Haqqanis presence in the Taliban's power structure, dynamics is making India nervous as they share deep linkages with Pakistan's spy agency ISI, and terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

