Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami chief announces celebration over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chairman Siraj-ul Haq has announced to celebrate thanksgiving and prayer on Friday across the country on the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, Pakistan's vernacular media reported.

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami chief announces celebration over US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Siraj-ul Haq said that after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the responsibilities of the Afghan Taliban have increased as the country has turned into a dilapidated structure after a long war.

On Friday, millions of Muslims in masjid and madrassas across the country will celebrate at the request of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, according to Jasarat, Daily Asas. The rallies and processions will also be held and Friday sermons will be offered for unity, progress and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, Jasarat, Daily Asas reported.

Reconstruction of Afghanistan requires a long time, hard work, and capital, and the international community must move forward. He said that "conspiratorial elements want to push devastated Afghanistan back to civil war, but I am sure they will fail, by the grace of Allah Almighty". The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)

