Kabul airport to become operational for commercial flights in few days, says Qatari envoy

Qatari Ambassador to Afghanistan Saeed bin Mubarak Al Khayarin on Saturday said that the repairing works at the Kabul airport is underway and will soon be ready to receive several commercial flights in the next few days.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:36 IST
Qatari Ambassador to Afghanistan Saeed bin Mubarak Al Khayarin on Saturday said that the repairing works at the Kabul airport is underway and will soon be ready to receive several commercial flights in the next few days. "A group of specialists have prepared the airport for the flights with humanitarian assistance and will prepare [it] for receiving civilian flights in the near future," the diplomat said, citing Al-Jazeera, reported Sputnik.

The airport is already operating flights from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, he added. Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that the domestic flights from Kabul will resume from Friday.

The airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on September 1. The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning - ending 20 years of military presence in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

