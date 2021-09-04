Jaishankar appreciates Danish Queen Margrethe II's 'warm sentiments' for India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Denmark, appreciated Danish Queen Margrethe II for her "warm sentiments" for India. "Honoured to be received by Her Majesty, Queen Margrethe II in Copenhagen today. Deeply appreciate her warm sentiments for India," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the Central European countries. During his visit to Denmark on 4-5 September, EAM Jaishankar also met his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod and thanked him for the initiative in bringing CEOs of Vestas, Grundfos, CIP, Haldor Topsoe and Maersk and Chamber representatives together for Green Strategic Partnership.

"Productive discussions with CEOs of Vestas, Grundfos, CIP, Haldor Topsoe and Maersk and Chamber representatives. They help to make our Green Strategic Partnership happen. Thank FM @JeppeKofod for the initiative in bringing us together," tweeted Jaishankar. Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister Kofod.

"Co-chaired the 4th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with FM @Jeppekofod. Noted steady progress in our Joint Working Groups across many sectors. Added Health to it," tweeted Jaishankar. The JCM undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit in September 2020.

"A partnership focused on wind and water with FM @JeppeKofod and @Vestas CEO Anderson," tweeted Jaishankar. Earlier, Jaishankar met Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues.

He also met Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the countries. A Ministry External Affairs statement also informed that this visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with these three countries, and strengthening multifaceted relationships with the EU. (ANI)

