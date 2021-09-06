Left Menu

I believe this trip will be very fruitful, says Bangladesh I&B Minister after arriving India

Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud expressed that his visit to New Delhi would be very 'fruitful'.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-09-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 06:39 IST
Dr Hasan Mahmud . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

"I'll we meeting with Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary and I&B Minister. I believe this trip will be very fruitful," Mahmud said. Mahmud has arrived in India through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP).

A few days ago, India has gifted two mobile medical oxygen plants to Bangladesh to support the country's fight against COVID-19. As part of the Government of India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with countries in the region and has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian missions spanning the entire extent of the Indian Ocean including South/ South East Asia and East Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

