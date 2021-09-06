Left Menu

Bilawal vows to 'never forgive' Imran Khan who 'robbed' people of food, vote

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "robbed people of "their money, meals, and vote", adding that his party "will not forgive him".

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "robbed people of "their money, meals, and vote", adding that his party "will not forgive him". Speaking from the heart of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) PTI's rule -- Punjab -- in the city of Dera Ghazi Khan, he said, that the people are being "hurt" and "every citizen is troubled". "What kind of Naya Pakistan has been imposed on us?" he asked, reported Geo News.

"What kind of torment has this 'selected' brought? Inflation and unemployment are at a historic level," Bilawal said, using his most-oft used word for Prime Minister Khan. He said that the prime minister had also "left 20,000 people unemployed", after promising people millions of jobs and houses.

"He is robbing you of the roof over your head in the name of encroachment," Bilawal said. "Khan sahab is snatching away the roti (food), kapra (clothing) and makaan (shelter) from the people," he added.

Bilawal also called on party workers in Punjab to "rise" against the incumbent government; promises that "jiyalas" (diehard supporters and members of the PPP) will be next PM and CM, reported Geo News. "My message to Punjab's jiyalas, is: rise, jiyalas, rise," he said, while addressing party workers in the city.

"Begin your preparations. Move ahead at full throttle. The next government will be that of the Peoples Party," he declared, adding, "The next Prime Minister and the next Chief Minister will be a jiyala." (ANI)

