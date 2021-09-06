Left Menu

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 57 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Monday reported 57 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data by Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:12 IST
COVID-19: Pakistan reports 57 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday reported 57 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data by Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Fresh 3,613 positive cases of coronavirus were reported after 57,131 tests were taken across the country in the past 24 hours, reported Ary News.

The COVID positivity ratio dipped to 6.32 per cent as compared to yesterday's 6.47 per cent. Pakistan has till now administered 61,724,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, reported Ary News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021