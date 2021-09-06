Left Menu

Quetta suicide bomber arrived from Afghanistan: Pakistan govt

The Pakistan government on Monday said that the suicide bomber who targeted the Pakistan forces check post in Balochistan had arrived from Afghanistan.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:52 IST
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Image Credit: ANI
The Pakistan government on Monday said that the suicide bomber who targeted the Pakistan forces check post in Balochistan had arrived from Afghanistan. According to Geo News, four Pakistan soldiers were killed and 19 other suffered injuries on Sunday when a suicide bomb blast targeted an FC check-post at Mustang Road.

"The terrorists involved in Quetta and Gwadar blasts were both from Afghanistan," Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed, speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. He added that both terrorists have been identified. Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a proscribed organisation, has claimed responsibility for a suicide blast in Pakistan's Quetta on Sunday, which killed three people and injured 20 others.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack on a paramilitary force check post in Quetta. "Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC check-post, Mastung Road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs," Imran Khan tweeted.

There has been an uptick in violence in Pakistan as neighbouring Afghanistan has plunged into crisis. Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after months of violence in the country Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom has been ongoing for the past several decades. (ANI)

