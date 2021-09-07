Left Menu

Blinken expresses gratitude for Qatar's support for safe transit of US citizens, other evacuees from Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin on Monday met Emir of Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 07-09-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 06:17 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin on Monday met Emir of Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. "I expressed our gratitude for Qatar's remarkable support of the safe transit of hundreds of US citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan," Blinken informed in a tweet.

Blinken has travelled to Qatar from September 6-8 to thank the government officials in person for the outstanding support in the safe transit of US citizens, Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan. He will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and other senior officials to thank Qatar for its generous support, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed earlier.

The United States has thanked several countries including India for their "generous offers" to help in a variety of ways regarding the relocation efforts for at-risk Afghans during critical evacuation operations from Afghanistan. The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

In total, the United States and its partners relocated more than 124,000 people to safety, including 6,000 US citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

