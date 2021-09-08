Left Menu

Iran reports 26,854 new COVID-19 cases, 5,210,978 in total

Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 26,854 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,210,978.

Updated: 08-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], September 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 26,854 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,210,978. The pandemic has so far claimed 112,430 lives in the country, after 538 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 4,453,651 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,534 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.By Wednesday, 20,558,038 people have received at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 10,892,656 have taken two doses. Iran has been recently facing a resurgence of Delta variant of the coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

