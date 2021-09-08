Trajectory of ties with Taliban will depend on its actions, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the trajectory of his country's relationship with the Taliban and support to the group will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says. "The Taliban says it seeks international legitimacy and international support and that will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says. And the trajectory of its relationship with us and with the rest of the world will depend on its actions," Blinken said in an interview that was aired on TOLO news on Wednesday.

Since the capture of Kabul on August 15, the Taliban had promised to form an inclusive government. However, contrary to its promises, the group on Tuesday formed the interim "Islamic Emirate" , appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures that are considered hardliners. The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included.

During the interview, Blinken said the US remains committed to the people of Afghanistan. He said they will work with the future government if it upholds the commitments it has made, especially on "combating terrorism" and honoring human rights and the rights of minorities. On the recent violence against journalists and others, Blinken said, "We will see by its actions, whether it corrects course on any of these incidents of abusive conduct. That's going to be very important. Whether they are pre-policies, whether those policies are in fact carried out by people."

A day after forming the new caretaker government, the Taliban on Wednesday arrested five journalists of Etilaatroz, a daily newspaper, in Kabul. The information of the arrest was shared by the Editor-in-Chief of the Etilaatroz, Zaki Daryabi. Earlier, the Taliban had promised international organisations that it will respect the rights of journalists and freedom of expression. (ANI)

