First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: Bilateral, regional, global issues of mutual interest to be covered

First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be hosted on Saturday in New Delhi and cover a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Australia's Foreign Minister, Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton will be visiting from 10-12 September, to take part in the Dialogue.

The Indian delegation will lead by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said External Affairs Ministry in a statement. Officials from the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs will be part of the Indian Delegation.

The inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is being held pursuant to the elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-Australia Leaders' Virtual Summit on 04 June 2020. (ANI)

