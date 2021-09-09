Left Menu

UK envoy to India meets CM Thackeray, visits Ganesha idol workshop in Mumbai

UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders in Mumbai and paid a visit to a Ganesh idol workshop to learn about the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis during his visit to Mumbai.. Image Credit: ANI
UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders in Mumbai and paid a visit to a Ganesh idol workshop to learn about the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi. He discussed the UK and Maharashtra's relations in trade, healthcare and climate action with Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders.

Ellis said in a tweet, "Delighted to meet with @CMOMaharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray and @AUThackeray to discuss ways in which the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas." During his visit to Mumbai from September 7-9, he also met Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar besides engaging with leading businesses with UK links such as Tatas, Mahindras, Piramals, and a few more.

Interestingly, Ellis had his first vada pav while in the city and was also greeted by famous Dabbawalas who gifted him a symbolic dabba. Taking to Twitter, Ellis said, "Delighted to receive this beautiful tiffin box from Mumbai's exceptional #Dabbawalas."

He then took a quick ride on Victoria's electric buggy to mark World EV Day. Furthermore, Ellis had the most amazing experience visiting a Ganesh idol workshop to learn about the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in the state.

Alex also lauded India's landmark achievements in agricultural production. He had a brief discussion with Pawar on issues such as COVID-19 mitigation, defence, international relations, Cricket and others. (ANI)

