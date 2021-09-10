4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at 10:52 am (local time) at a depth of 178 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 10-09-2021, 10:52:59 IST, Lat: 35.26 & Long: 72.03, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 198 km NNW of Islamabad, Pakistan," NCS tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

