Left Menu

Pakistan reports over 3,689 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported fresh 3,689 cases of COVID-19, after 61,128 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:32 IST
Pakistan reports over 3,689 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported fresh 3,689 cases of COVID-19, after 61,128 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data. As many as 83 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate fell to 6.03 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 6.33 per cent. According to NCOC data, at least 5,362 patients were in critical care. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021