Left Menu

Amazon blocks top Chinese sellers for manipulating feedback: Report

Amazon recently banned top Chinese sellers over improper use of review system as they were found to have solicited false reviews from consumers and manipulated reviews through gift cards, a media report said on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:42 IST
Amazon blocks top Chinese sellers for manipulating feedback: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 10 [ANI]: Amazon recently banned top Chinese sellers over improper use of review system as they were found to have solicited false reviews from consumers and manipulated reviews through gift cards, a media report said on Friday. An investigation by Amazon found that Chinese sellers had resorted to malpractices of selling their products by either compensating/ reimbursing real customers for leaving a positive review. They also made fake orders and left positive reviews through ghost Amazon accounts, The Singapore Post reported.

Amazon has banned some of the top Chinese brands from May this year. According to the Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association, at least 50,000 Chinese merchant accounts had been affected by Amazon's move since May, and that Chinese cross-border e-commerce companies had suffered losses of more than 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion), Global Times reported on Friday.

The development came after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the US launched a formal investigation into Amazon and Google to address concerns that the two companies were not doing enough to tackle fake reviews. Allegations against Chinese companies have surfaced as the rise in Beijing's e-commerce transactions were reported in recent years.

According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs, China's total cross-border e-commerce (imports and exports) in 2020 increased by 31.1% to USD 260 billion of which exports amounted to 172 billion, The Singapore Post said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021