US Envoy for Climate to visit India from September 12-14

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 in a bid to engage with Indian counterparts to address the climate crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2021 04:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 04:44 IST
United States Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry(File Image). Image Credit: ANI
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14 in a bid to engage with Indian counterparts to address the climate crisis. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with Government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition, the US State Department informed in a statement.

During his visit, India and the US will launch the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD), one of the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021. The Special Envoy's travel will bolster the US bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the India-US climate and clean energy partnership to help mobilise investments and enable green collaborations. "As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies," PM Modi said at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by the US last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

