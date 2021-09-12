Left Menu

Imran Khan's Single National Curriculum draws criticism

Several educationists have urged the Pakistan government to make changes in the Single National Curriculum (SNC) launched by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:34 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.. Image Credit: ANI
Several educationists have urged the Pakistan government to make changes in the Single National Curriculum (SNC) launched by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently. A quick analysis of some textbooks of the curriculum has revealed concerns regarding the portrayal of women and girls in society and references to the majority religion in non-religious subjects - a longstanding concern of minority groups, The News International reported on Sunday.

Some educationists have asked the government to review the curriculum. Rather than responding to such apprehensions, those calling for a review of the SNC have been dubbed by government officials as 'resisting' uniform education, The News International said.

On August 16, Imran Khan launched the curriculum and his party leaders termed it a milestone to end disparity in the education system. Experts said that if the SNC is indeed an 'experiment', it would be why it could not have been rolled out on a limited scale to assess loopholes and incorporate public reaction, instead of the same happening now when the lessons are already being taught in classrooms.

Critics have said that curriculum changes require immense time and effort but politics needs instant results. The curriculum was prepared in a hurry. Therefore, Single National Curriculum had not incorporated the input of all stakeholders of society, according to The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

