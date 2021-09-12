Oxygen demand surges in Pakistan amid COVID-19's 4th wave

Pakistan is facing a surge in medical oxygen demand as it's struggling to turn the tide on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Sunday. In a letter to hospitals, Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL) -- the country's oxygen-producing company -- expressed its inability to meet the rising demand for oxygen.

POL is operating three of its existing plants at Karachi and Lahore but it's unable to complete the demands. "This is to bring to your attention that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resultant high demand for oxygen from hospitals across the country, Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL) is operating all three of its existing plants at Karachi and Lahore to their maximum stated capacity. Yet, the demand for oxygen continues to increase," the letter read.

POL has said that the situation is beyond their control. "This is a situation beyond our control, to which we are responding to the best of our ability and capacity." POL has asked the hospitals to make alternate arrangements for oxygen.

"While we are doing everything possible to respond to any hospital emergency, please note that despite operating at full capacity we are unable to meet this increasing demand," POL added. (ANI)

