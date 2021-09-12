Left Menu

Oxygen demand surges in Pakistan amid COVID-19's 4th wave

Pakistan is facing a surge in medical oxygen demand as it's struggling to turn the tide on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 22:42 IST
Oxygen demand surges in Pakistan amid COVID-19's 4th wave
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is facing a surge in medical oxygen demand as it's struggling to turn the tide on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Sunday. In a letter to hospitals, Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL) -- the country's oxygen-producing company -- expressed its inability to meet the rising demand for oxygen.

POL is operating three of its existing plants at Karachi and Lahore but it's unable to complete the demands. "This is to bring to your attention that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resultant high demand for oxygen from hospitals across the country, Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL) is operating all three of its existing plants at Karachi and Lahore to their maximum stated capacity. Yet, the demand for oxygen continues to increase," the letter read.

POL has said that the situation is beyond their control. "This is a situation beyond our control, to which we are responding to the best of our ability and capacity." POL has asked the hospitals to make alternate arrangements for oxygen.

"While we are doing everything possible to respond to any hospital emergency, please note that despite operating at full capacity we are unable to meet this increasing demand," POL added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021