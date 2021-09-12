11 killed in rainfall-related mishaps in Pakistan
At least 11 people were killed in incidents related to torrential rains at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tor Ghar region in Pakistan, a media report said on Sunday.
At least 11 people were killed in incidents related to torrential rains at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tor Ghar region in Pakistan, a media report said on Sunday. Due to the rains, the roofs of five houses collapsed in Tor Ghar resulting in the death of 11 people. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Sindh including Karachi from Sunday, ARY News reported.
The department has also predicted thunderstorms with rainfall in lower Sindh, Central Punjab, Islamabad and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Weather reports said that scattered rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Pakistan's Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Hyderabad districts till Sunday, according to ARY News. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
