Left Menu

Canberra lockdown extended for 4 weeks

The lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), in force since August 12, has been extended for another month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a joint statement with the health minister, Rachel Stephen-Smith, on Tuesday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:56 IST
Canberra lockdown extended for 4 weeks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), in force since August 12, has been extended for another month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a joint statement with the health minister, Rachel Stephen-Smith, on Tuesday. The ACT authorities decided to extend the lockdown after 22 new cases of the disease were detected in Canberra overnight.

"Based on the public health risk that remains in the Territory and in our region, the Chief Health Officer has recommended to the Government that the ACT lockdown should be extended for a four week period until Friday 15 October, with some minor amendments to the public health directions," the territory's chief minister said. The head of the administration also added that their "priority over the next four weeks will be to vaccinate as many people as possible," saying that "the nation is anticipated to reach the 70 per cent and 80 per cent effective vaccination milestones in mid to late October and early to mid-November."

As soon as Canberrans reach the vaccination thresholds outlined in the National Plan to shift Australia's COVID-19 response, the authorities will be in a position to support the gradual easing of restrictions locally, Barr said. The Australian Capital Territory, with 52.9 per cent Canberrans fully vaccinated, recently has seen an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as the average number of new infections reported in Australia has been growing since August, now reaching more than 1,700 daily. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021