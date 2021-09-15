Military plane strikes at 2 cars on syrian-Iraqi border
A military aircraft, presumably of the US Air Force, struck on Wednesday night at two cars on the Syrian-Iraqi border, a source in the Iraqi militia, the Popular Mobilization Forces, told Sputnik.
Damascus [Syria], September 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A military aircraft, presumably of the US Air Force, struck on Wednesday night at two cars on the Syrian-Iraqi border, a source in the Iraqi militia, the Popular Mobilization Forces, told Sputnik. "Two cars were hit by an airstrike on the border between Iraq and Syria," the source said.
According to him, the strike was allegedly inflicted by the US Air Force. There is no information about casualties, as well as about who was in the cars. (ANI/Sputnik)
