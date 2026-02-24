Security Concerns Escalate as Detainees Flee Syrian Camp

An EU internal memo has voiced security concerns following an escape from a Syrian detention camp housing relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters. The memo warns that militant groups could exploit the situation to bolster recruitment efforts.

Dated February 23, the document from the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the European Union highlighted uncertainties about third-country nationals fleeing the al-Hol camp. A significant portion of the camp's 23,407 population, including thousands of foreigners, reportedly escaped amidst a chaotic takeover by Syrian government forces.

The EU memo cited operational challenges faced by the Syrian government in managing these camps, particularly al-Hol and Roj, which hold around 25,000 people. Concerns loom over security and humanitarian conditions, with the potential for increased radicalization among detainees.